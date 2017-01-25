Newsvine

Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80 | Page Six

Seeded by chess cat
Seeded on Wed Jan 25, 2017 12:06 PM
""Mary Tyler Moore died Wednesday at 80 years old, her rep confirmed to Page Six.

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” her rep said in a statement.

“A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

Moore had been in grave condition at a Connecticut hospital for weeks leading up to her death. In 2014, it was reported that she was nearly blind due to complications from diabetes."

http://pagesix.com/2017/01/25/mary-tyler-moore-dies-at-80/

