Donald Trump Wows At First Solo Stress Conference - Stephen Colbert/YouTube

... Donald trump held his first solo press conference... Evidently he didn't bring his meds with him. It was just him – alone"

"It was a robust one hour and seventeen minutes long – that is beefy. It was so beefy you could eat it with a fork – OK; but you're gonna want to use a spoon to get every drop of the crazy"

"... It literally just finished ... This is fresh. It must be fresh 'cause you can smell it. The smell is a real.. This press conference .. It's, it's still steaming. You can warm your hands over this pile."

– Stephen Colbert

