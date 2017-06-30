Newsvine

Fake Covers – theweek.com

By chess cat
Fri Jun 30, 2017 6:37 PM
Article Photo

Slightly off topic..

Source
Article Photo
Source
Article Photo
Source
Article Photo
Source
Article Photo
Source

 

 

;))

 

All accredited (including The New Yorker piece, and more) on view at The Week:

http://theweek.com/cartoons/709177/political-cartoon-trump-time-magazine-cover-fake-news-obamacare-gop-health-care-bill-russia-investigation

 

 

