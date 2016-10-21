6 Amazing Things 13-Year-Old Girls Would Like Donald Trump to Know | Alternet

"This insane election cycle has no doubt left a permanent impression on everyone. But while articles typically focus on the impact it's having on those of us who can cast ballots in November, a New York Magazine piece published this week shows how jarring the rise of Donald Trump has been to one of America’s most susceptible groups: teenage girls.

Sixteen 13-year-old girls spoke with the magazine, divulging their fears and anxieties over the possibility of a Trump presidency. They also explained what it would mean for them as young women to witness the United States finally elect its first female president.

These girls may barely be teens, but that's not stopping them from challenging Trump supporters to rethink electing, as one young woman put it, "a sexist, racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, homophobic, transphobic, anti-choice, ignorant moron."

Here are six incredible takeaways about Donald Trump's impact on the next generation, straight from the mouths of babes." – Elizabeth Preza for AlterNet

