Tweeters Give Their Favorite Books A Hilarious Donald Trump Twist | Huffington Post

"Donald Trump is inspiring a new genre of fiction; Twitter users are reimagining their favorite book titles as if they were about the GOP nominee or written by him.

“The Gropes of Wrath,” “Moby Dickhead” and “Lord of the Lies” are just three of the standout suggestions to emerge from the globally trending #TrumpANovel hashtag on Monday. Check out some of the other amusing posts below:"

