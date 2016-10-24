Newsvine

How Kid Reporters Are Covering NSFW Details This Election | Huffington Post

"It’s uncomfortable for any journalist to report on a presidential candidate bragging about groping women in explicit detail. But if you’re an adolescent writing for readers who are kids, it’s even more troubling.

Esther Appelstein, 12, found herself in this predicament after a 2005 video emerged of GOP nominee Donald Trump making the lewd comments became one of the biggest news stories of the election.

The St. Louis student had been writing for the Scholastic News Kids Press Corps and classroom magazines for several months before she was assigned to cover the second presidential debate, where the video became a key talking point. CNN’s Anderson Cooper, the debate moderator, said to Trump, “You bragged that you have sexually assaulted women. Do you understand that?”

Appelstein knew she had to cover the topic, but she was also aware that she had to be careful when writing for a young audience.

In her story, Appelstein described a “controversial video of Trump” and “a huge backlash against Trump for his vulgar comments,” instead of directly repeating his lewd language. It was a decision with which the sixth-grader struggled. ..." – Rebecca Klien / Education Editor HuffPo

 

