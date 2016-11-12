Panel: REID Releases Scathing Statement on Donald Trump. @mkraju @davidgregory @JNSmall - YouTube

"White Nationalists, Vladimir Putin and ISIS are celebrating Donald Trump's victory, while innocent law abiding Americans are wracked with fear – especially African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Muslim Americans, LGBT Americans and Asian Americans. Watching white nationalists celebrate while innocent Americans cry tears of fear does not feel like America... If this is going to be a time of healing, we must first put the responsibility where it belongs: at the feet of [Donald] Trump, a sexual predator who lost the popular vote and fueled his campaign with bigotry and hate."

– Sen. Harry Reid (D) Nevada (CNN edit)