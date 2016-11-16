"Twitter suspended a number of accounts associated with the alt-right movement, the same day the social media service said it would crack down on hate speech.

Among those suspended was Richard Spencer, who runs an alt-right think tank and had a verified account on Twitter.

The alt-right, a loosely organized group that espouses white nationalism, emerged as a counterpoint to mainstream conservatism and has flourished online. Spencer has said he wants blacks, Asians, Hispanics and Jews removed from the U.S."

"Twitter was the platform of choice for the campaign of President-elect Donald Trump and the alt-right political movement that embraced him. The alt-right used social media to spread its cause of white supremacy, operating largely unchecked by social media giants Twitter and Facebook.

Heidi Beirich, spokeswoman for the Southern Poverty Law Center, told USA TODAY that the center had asked Twitter to remove more than 100 accounts of white supremacists who violated Twitter's terms of service.

"They have done nothing," Beirich said on Monday.

She also pointed to two alt-right accounts that had been verified by Twitter, including Spencer's."

Full article: links; tweets in seed:

http://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/news/2016/11/15/twitter-suspends-alt-right-accounts/93943194/

::

Related:

http://foreignpolicy.com/2016/11/15/can-facebook-and-the-republic-solve-the-fake-news-problem/

"This election season, Facebook turned into a cesspool of false news. A fake story about Pope Francis endorsing Donald Trump spread like wildfire. An article purportedly describing how an FBI agent investigating Hillary Clinton’s email server had killed his wife and shot himself flew across the platform. Neither story was true — and now the social media giant faces an outcry that it effectively aided and abetted Donald Trump’s electoral victory last week."