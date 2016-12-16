Newsvine

chess cat

About Only a few find the way, some don't recognize it when they do – some… don't ever want to." – cheshire cat Articles: 87 Seeds: 562 Comments: 47773 Since: May 2014

WATCH: President Obama Holds Final Press Conference Of 2016 : NPR

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by chess cat View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNPR
Seeded on Fri Dec 16, 2016 11:42 AM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    "President Obama is about to hold his final news conference of the year before he heads on vacation with his family to Hawaii"

     

     

    Edit: This NPR seed was live viewing and has since been replaced with an article.

    YouTube [Full]: President Obama Discusses Russian Hacking at End of Year Press Conference (ABC) http://youtu.be/Y2EIq0reMfw

    Full Presser Transcript: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/wp/2016/12/16/transcript-obamas-end-of-year-news-conference-on-syria-russian-hacking-and-more/?utm_term=.fdfe822bdacf

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor