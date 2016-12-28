Song for a Splintered Nation | 'The Public Domain': An Afternoon Too Hot to Sing. Or So I Thought.

"Harmonious communion, from inception to performance, on a stifling day."

"When I first heard that David Lang was composing a piece for a thousand voices, professional and amateur, to be performed outdoors around the fountain in Lincoln Center Plaza, the idea seemed a little gimmicky. Still, I was curious about the piece, titled “the public domain.”

Alas, on the afternoon of the performance, a Saturday in mid-August, the weather was brutal, with the temperature hovering in the mid-90s and the “feels like” indicator registering 105 degrees. Performing music outdoors always seems like a great idea until uncooperative conditions intervene. On this day, you could hardly stand still in an unshaded area without breaking into drenching perspiration, let alone wander around a plaza, singing a contemporary score. It would be punishing enough just to stand there and listen. I knew that the performers would show up. But would anyone else?

How could I have doubted the curiosity of music-loving New Yorkers? Some 2,000 intrepid people turned out for this free performance, where audience members were invited to mingle among groups of singers in the plaza, heat be damned, for the duration of this 40-minute piece. And I was wrong to assume that Mr. Lang’s work would be in any way gimmicky. The premiere of “the public domain,” presented in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Mostly Mozart Festival, stands out for me as the most inspiring feel-good performance of 2016.

In essential ways, all choral music is an exercise in coming together: The art form involves individual singers holding their parts in a multilayered musical texture to create a greater whole. Philosophically and musically, that principle was at the core of “the public domain.”"

http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/27/arts/music/david-lang-the-public-domain-2016-memory.html

*headline reflects that of the New York print edition.