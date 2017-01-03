Don't Bother With the Games. Our 2017 Sports Guide Knows All.

"It’s easy enough to review the past year in sports. Many have done so. The real challenge lies in predicting the coming year, 2017. That’s where we can help. Nightly visions appear to us in the form of bold, 72-point type headlines. (The printed page will never die, another prescient forecast.) We then jot down these communications, relay them and ruin the start of the new year. You may find these are not happy prophecies, but please don’t disparage the messenger.

Here’s what we guarantee will happen in 2017, unless something else happens instead:

January

Team that wins national college football championship is placed on N.C.A.A. probation during poignant, postgame ceremony.

Roger Federer is still poetry in motion at Australian Open. Problem is, his poems fade in the fifth stanza.

Roger Clemens fails to get votes necessary for Baseball Hall of Fame, hurls bat shard at Mike Piazza’s plaque in Cooperstown.

At inauguration, Donald J. Trump promises to make Cleveland Browns great again. This time, even backers say he has gone too far.

Women’s national soccer team finally agrees to new collective bargaining agreement when U.S. Soccer promises to pay women the same bonus money for winning matches that men receive for losing.

February ..."