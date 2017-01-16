Newsvine

JISTINNKEES MEMORIAL HPR LIBRARY AND CHAT SPACE: First Quarter, 2017

Current Status: Published (4)
By chess cat
Mon Jan 16, 2017 6:34 PM
    The Jistinnkees Library also archives each months recommendations into its own nation below. Listings compiled by Mr. D will be found here.

    Article Photo

    Our Kees Library Chat Space allows you to leave a message, have a chat or host an event. It is in our Public Discussion space below the Archives. For those in the know, the Jistinnkees speakeasy is accessible from this area ;))

     THE JISTINNKEES MEMORIAL HPR LIBRARY: A place where friends come to chat and share books, media, and ideas.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Furnishings for our chat space are replicated from the HPR Jistinnkees. Thank you Capt. Joe.

     

                         "I am so liberal I will hug a conservative" – Jistinnkees

     

    HPR Member Advisory: To receive email notifications of your friend's seeds and articles go to:http://fb-derekbeauchemin1.newsvine.com/_news/2014/08/03/25142310-receiving-notifications

     

     

                   EXSULE HOC INVENIT SIBI DOMUM ::-:: THIS REFUGEE FINDS A HOME

