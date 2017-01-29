Roger Federer defeats Rafael Nadal in five-set epic to win Australian Open final

"

. Federer wins 18th slam after five-set battle

. He led 1-0 and then 2-1 but was pegged back twice

. Rafa broke first in final set and fans feared the worse

. "Tennis is a tough sport and we don't have draws but if I could have shared it today with Rafa I would have taken a draw"

. Greatest men's player of all time cries after 18th title

Roger Federer has an 18th slam! It is the sentence few thought they would ever read, after Novak Djokovic had thwarted the great man in three consecutive major finals.

And the surprise is all the greater because Federer came into this tournament as the No 17 seed, with no form behind him after he withdrew from the tour in July.

Playing Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final, Federer was fighting against history, against precedent, and against a five-year age-gap. It was a huge mental challenge, and it felt like the Melbourne crowd had to help carry him over the line as he sealed a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory in 3hr 35min."

Continue reading/Video/Pictures: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/tennis/2017/01/29/roger-federer-vs-rafael-nadal-australian-open-final-live-score/