Newsvine

chess cat

About Only a few find the way, some don't recognize it when they do – some… don't ever want to." – cheshire cat Articles: 91 Seeds: 578 Comments: 48833 Since: May 2014

Lawsuit accuses drug makers of conspiring to hike insulin prices - CBS News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by chess cat View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBS News
Seeded on Wed Feb 22, 2017 5:26 AM
Discuss:

"More than 29 million Americans live with diabetes, and for some six million of them, insulin is a life or death medication.

Between 2002 and 2013, the price of insulin more than tripled, to more than $700 per patient. A federal lawsuit accuses the three insulin manufacturers of conspiring to raise their prices. The drug makers deny the allegations."

Continue reading:

http://www.cbsnews.com/news/insulin-price-hike-lawsuit-accuses-drug-makers-of-conspiring/

 

Related:

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-healthcare-lawsuit-idUSKBN15E2I0

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170130005967/en/Hagens-Berman-Insulin-Manufacturers-Hit-Class-Action-Lawsuit

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor