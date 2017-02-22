Lawsuit accuses drug makers of conspiring to hike insulin prices - CBS News

"More than 29 million Americans live with diabetes, and for some six million of them, insulin is a life or death medication.

Between 2002 and 2013, the price of insulin more than tripled, to more than $700 per patient. A federal lawsuit accuses the three insulin manufacturers of conspiring to raise their prices. The drug makers deny the allegations."

