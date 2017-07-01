Newsvine

JISTINNKEES MEMORIAL HPR LIBRARY, THEATRE, and CHAT SPACE: Third Quarter, 2017

By chess cat
Sat Jul 1, 2017 5:24 PM
    THE JISTINNKEES MEMORIAL HPR LIBRARY: A place where friends come to chat and share books, media, and ideas.

    The Jistinnkees Library also archives each months recommendations into its own nation below. Listings compiled by Mr. D. will be found there.

    Our Kees Library Chat Space allows you to leave a message, have a chat or host an event. It is in our Public Discussion space below the Archives. For those in the know, the Jistinnkees speakeasy is accessible from this area ;))

    Jistinnkees Theatre in the Library shows movies 24/7/365. New features are added before the matinée on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

     

     

     

     

     

    Furnishings for our chat space and theatre are replicated from the HPR Jistinnkees. Thank you Capt. Joe.

     

                        "I am so liberal I will hug a conservative" – Jistinnkees

     

     

    HPR Member Advisory: To receive email notifications of your friend's seeds and articles go to: http://fb-derekbeauchemin1.newsvine.com/_news/2014/08/03/25142310-receiving-notifications

     

                  EXSULE HOC INVENIT SIBI DOMUM ::-:: THIS REFUGEE FINDS A HOME

