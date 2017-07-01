JISTINNKEES MEMORIAL HPR LIBRARY, THEATRE, and CHAT SPACE: Third Quarter, 2017

THE JISTINNKEES MEMORIAL HPR LIBRARY: A place where friends come to chat and share books, media, and ideas.
Furnishings for our chat space and theatre are replicated from the HPR Jistinnkees. Thank you Capt. Joe.
"I am so liberal I will hug a conservative" – Jistinnkees
HPR Member Advisory: To receive email notifications of your friend's seeds and articles go to: http://fb-derekbeauchemin1.newsvine.com/_news/2014/08/03/25142310-receiving-notifications
EXSULE HOC INVENIT SIBI DOMUM ::-:: THIS REFUGEE FINDS A HOME