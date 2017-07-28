Senate Republicans reject last-ditch 'skinny repeal' of Obamacare - LA Times

"Senate Republicans early Friday narrowly rejected a dramatically slimmed-down Obamacare repeal bill, even after being promised by GOP leaders that the measure would never actually become law."

"... Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and John McCain of Arizona — joined all Democrats and Independents in voting against the bill in a 49—51 vote"

Full story/links: http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-obamacare-senate-vote-20170728-story.html

can't say I agree much with the headline, (three rejected ...) but that's how they wrote it.

